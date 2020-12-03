Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca should have sold Messi, says interim president

Barcelona's interim president Carlos Tusquets feels the club should have cashed-in on Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window. "La Liga are setting salary limits at the moment and this would've helped on that front." Messi's current contract expires in June, when he is expected to leave for free and on Wednesday former Barca team mate Neymar spoke of his desire to link up with the Argentine again.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:54 IST
Soccer-Barca should have sold Messi, says interim president

Barcelona's interim president Carlos Tusquets feels the club should have cashed-in on Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window. Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and sent a recorded delivery (Burofax) letter stating his intention to leave. He later said the decision was due to being disillusioned with the direction the now former board had taken the club.

Ex-Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in October rather than face a vote of no confidence, with Tusquets taking temporary charge until January's elections. "Economically speaking, I would've sold Messi in the summer window," Tusquets told RAC1 radio station.

"Both in terms of what you save on the wage bill as well as the money you make, it would've been desirable. But this is something the coaching staff have to consent to and that's not my place. "La Liga are setting salary limits at the moment and this would've helped on that front."

Messi's current contract expires in June, when he is expected to leave for free and on Wednesday former Barca team mate Neymar spoke of his desire to link up with the Argentine again. "What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," he said after his club PSG's 3-1 Champions League win against Manchester United.

"I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season." Tusquets conceded that scenario was unlikely to transpire at the Nou Camp, where the purse strings have been tightened following the COVID-19 crisis.

"If he (Neymar) became available on a free transfer then maybe we could think about signing him," he said. "Without making sales, there's no money for new signings unless the new president has incredibly deep pockets."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO praises 'phenomenal' promise of COVID vaccines

The promise of COVID-19 vaccines is phenomenal and potentially game-changing, World Health Organization European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday, a day after Britain became the first Western country to approve a shot. Britain approved ...

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China completes lunar sample collection ahead of scheduleChinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the fi...

Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

The top court in Central African Republic CAR on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.The court said in its ruling ...

Lebanese crisis deepens Syrian refugee misery

Life in Lebanon has become so difficult for Syrian refugee Ahmad, he says he recently contemplated suicide. The 54-year-old father of three cleans shops at a mall in exchange for rent-free accommodation in a cramped room in the town of Dara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020