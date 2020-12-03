Left Menu
Amateur Sneha retains one-shot lead in 7th leg of Hero WPGT

Amateur Sneha Singh retained a one-shot lead over the field with an even par 72 in the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. The last round will see Sneha go out with Siddhi and Amandeep in the final group, while Vani Kapoor plays with amateur Hunar and Seher in the second to last group..

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:10 IST
Amateur Sneha Singh retained a one-shot lead over the field with an even par 72 in the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Sneha had a roller-coaster front nine with three birdies on first, fourth and eighth and dropped shots on second and sixth, as she turned in one-under 35. On the back nine, she missed a couple of birdie chances, dropped a shot on Par-4 12th and closed with six pars for a round of 72.

One shot behind Sneha is Siddhi Kapoor, whose sole win on the Hero WPGT was in her rookie year in 2016, when she won the 14th leg at the Delhi Golf Club. Siddhi rode on her fine start which saw her get to three-under in the first six holes. She later dropped shots on seventh and 13th and parred the rest for the day's only under par card of one-under 71. While Sneha stands at one-under 143, Siddhi is even par 144. Amandeep Drall carded two-over 74, while Vani Kapoor suffered a disappointing finish with bogeys on 17th and 18th. Her round of 75 saw her drop to tied-third with Amandeep.

Amateur Hunar Mittal, whose first round 73 had placed her third after the first day, was fifth after a round of 76. Seher Atwal (74) and Trimann Saluja (78) were tied-sixth at 151, while Lakhmehar Pardesi (77) and Saaniya Sharma (78) were tied-ninth. Five players, Gursimar Badwal (75), Ridhima Dilawari (75), amateur Avani Prashanth (76), Afshan Fatima (76) and Diksha Dagar (77) were all tied-10th at 153.

If Sneha manages to hold on for a win, it will be her second win on the Hero WPG Tour as an amateur. It will also underline her tremendous potential and will give her an incentive to turn pro. The Hyderabad-based player is trained by her father, Sanjay Singh, a former pro. The last round will see Sneha go out with Siddhi and Amandeep in the final group, while Vani Kapoor plays with amateur Hunar and Seher in the second to last group..

