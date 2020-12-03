Left Menu
World Disability Day: UP beat Delhi by 67 runs in wheelchair cricket

Umesh Kaushik made 102 not out and skipper Anmol Vashistha made a fiery 61 runs off 49 balls as Uttar Pradesh scored 255 for five in 35 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat at Hindon Cricket Academy. In reply, Delhi were allout for 188, courtesy Vashistha, who took five wickets, a release said on Thursday.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh defeated Delhi by 67 runs in a one-day match in wheelchair cricket, marking the occasion of 'World Disability Day' here on Thursday. Umesh Kaushik made 102 not out and skipper Anmol Vashistha made a fiery 61 runs off 49 balls as Uttar Pradesh scored 255 for five in 35 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat at Hindon Cricket Academy.

In reply, Delhi were allout for 188, courtesy Vashistha, who took five wickets, a release said on Thursday. Delhi Captain Saurabh Malik was the highest scorer for his team, making a quick 53 runs off 35 balls.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

