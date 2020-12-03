World Disability Day: UP beat Delhi by 67 runs in wheelchair cricket

Uttar Pradesh defeated Delhi by 67 runs in a one-day match in wheelchair cricket, marking the occasion of 'World Disability Day' here on Thursday. Umesh Kaushik made 102 not out and skipper Anmol Vashistha made a fiery 61 runs off 49 balls as Uttar Pradesh scored 255 for five in 35 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat at Hindon Cricket Academy.

In reply, Delhi were allout for 188, courtesy Vashistha, who took five wickets, a release said on Thursday. Delhi Captain Saurabh Malik was the highest scorer for his team, making a quick 53 runs off 35 balls.