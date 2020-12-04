Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: 'Important' to have bond with opening partner, says Burns

Australia's Joe Burns feels establishing a bond with his opening partner is essential for succeeding at the top of the order in the longest format of the game.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:05 IST
Australian cricketers Joe Burns (left) and David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Joe Burns feels establishing a bond with his opening partner is essential for succeeding at the top of the order in the longest format of the game. India and Australia will play four Tests against each other, starting from December 17. Before the Tests, both teams will lock horns in a three-day practice match which gets underway on Sunday.

With David Warner likely to be sidelined for the day-night Test with a groin injury, Will Pucovski will open with Burns for Australia 'A' to grab a chance for the opening slot in the pink-ball Test. Burns believes it's 'crucially important' to have a strong rapport with Pucovski as the opening pair of any team should have required understanding of each other's game.

"I think it is crucially important. Opening batters are always batting at the same time of the game against the same opposition, so you work really closely together on what your plans are," cricket.com.au quoted Burns as saying. "It's something me and Davey did really well, being able to understand the game and control the tempo of the game, realising how your games complement each other to apply pressure to the opposition," Burns further said.

"I haven't had a chance to bat too often with Will ... so games like the Australia 'A' game and the lead-up to it, it's a crucial part of our preparation as a Test squad," he added. Burns highlighted that the match against India 'A' will also be an opportunity for all the players to jell together ahead of the four-match Test series.

"For not only me and Will, but for all the guys in the squad to jell together, make sure our plans are good and to take momentum of working together into that Test series," Burns said. Before the Tests, both teams will lock horns in a three-match T20I series which gets underway later on Friday. (ANI)

