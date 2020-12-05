Left Menu
SPO-CRI-IND-SWEPSON Disappointed with the way I bowled in first T20 Swepson Sydney, Dec 5 PTI Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly disappointed with his performance in Australias 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohlis wicket.SPO-CRI-IND-HEAD India have unbelievable bowling attack, want to put them under pressure Head Sydney, Dec 5 PTI Australia batsman Travis Head said they will look to test their skills against Indias unbelievable bowling attack and put the visitors under pressure during the first warm-up game starting Sunday.

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Northeast United and SC East Bengal. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW India favourites to wrap up T20 series despite Jadeja's absence Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-INDA-PREVIEW India hit Test mode with first warm-up game, look to sort combinations Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) India will look to figure out their playing XI as the Test squad gets into the groove by taking on Australia 'A' in a three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval from Sunday. SPO-CRI-IND-SWEPSON Disappointed with the way I bowled in first T20: Swepson Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket.

SPO-CRI-IND-HEAD India have unbelievable bowling attack, want to put them under pressure: Head Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Australia batsman Travis Head said they will look to test their skills against India's "unbelievable" bowling attack and put the visitors under pressure during the first warm-up game starting Sunday. SPO-CRI-RACISM-YORKSHIRE Yorkshire: Pujara was called 'Steve', racist reference to people of colour, reveals former staff Leeds, Dec 5 (PTI) English county side Yorkshire finds itself in the centre of a raging issue with its former players and employees backing cricketer Azeem Rafiq's claims of "institutional racism" at the club, including reference to India's Cheteshwar Pujara with a generic name. SPO-CRI-ANDERSON NZ all-rounder Corey Anderson retires from Int'l cricket, signs up with MLC in USA Christchurch, Dec 5 (PTI) Plagued by injuries, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who once held the record for fastest ODI hundred, called time on his international career and signed a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC Bambolim (Goa), Dec 5 (PTI) With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. SPO-MMA-RITU Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record Singapore, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-COVID South Africa team clears COVID-19 tests, ODI series against England to begin on Sunday Johannesburg, Dec 5 (PTI) The South African team on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the start of the ODI series against England after it was thrown into doubt by the emergence of a positive case before the opening match. SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-CONCUSSION Chahal playing was within rules but don't agree with concussion substitutes: Gavaskar Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar finds nothing wrong in Yuzvendra Chahal coming on as a "concussion substitute" for Ravindra Jadeja but doesn't like the concept of teams being provided cushion for a batsman's inability to face bouncers.

SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-CONCUSSION Taylor warns against abuse of concussion substitute rule, says should be used fairly and responsibly Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has cautioned against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly..

Desist from commenting on Cong brass: Maha minister to allies

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Saturday said constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a stable government in the state. State Congress working pres...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rolloutWorld Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic n...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipmentThe Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action again...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Amid pandemic, orders soar for Brazil robot that feeds pigs playing classical musicOrders for a Brazilian pig-feeding robot, which plays classical music while dispensing meals, soared this ...
