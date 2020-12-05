The following are the top/expected stories at 1700hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Northeast United and SC East Bengal. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW India favourites to wrap up T20 series despite Jadeja's absence Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-INDA-PREVIEW India hit Test mode with first warm-up game, look to sort combinations Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) India will look to figure out their playing XI as the Test squad gets into the groove by taking on Australia 'A' in a three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval from Sunday. SPO-CRI-IND-SWEPSON Disappointed with the way I bowled in first T20: Swepson Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket.

SPO-CRI-IND-HEAD India have unbelievable bowling attack, want to put them under pressure: Head Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Australia batsman Travis Head said they will look to test their skills against India's "unbelievable" bowling attack and put the visitors under pressure during the first warm-up game starting Sunday. SPO-CRI-RACISM-YORKSHIRE Yorkshire: Pujara was called 'Steve', racist reference to people of colour, reveals former staff Leeds, Dec 5 (PTI) English county side Yorkshire finds itself in the centre of a raging issue with its former players and employees backing cricketer Azeem Rafiq's claims of "institutional racism" at the club, including reference to India's Cheteshwar Pujara with a generic name. SPO-CRI-ANDERSON NZ all-rounder Corey Anderson retires from Int'l cricket, signs up with MLC in USA Christchurch, Dec 5 (PTI) Plagued by injuries, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who once held the record for fastest ODI hundred, called time on his international career and signed a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC Bambolim (Goa), Dec 5 (PTI) With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. SPO-MMA-RITU Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record Singapore, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-COVID South Africa team clears COVID-19 tests, ODI series against England to begin on Sunday Johannesburg, Dec 5 (PTI) The South African team on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the start of the ODI series against England after it was thrown into doubt by the emergence of a positive case before the opening match. SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-CONCUSSION Chahal playing was within rules but don't agree with concussion substitutes: Gavaskar Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar finds nothing wrong in Yuzvendra Chahal coming on as a "concussion substitute" for Ravindra Jadeja but doesn't like the concept of teams being provided cushion for a batsman's inability to face bouncers.

SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-CONCUSSION Taylor warns against abuse of concussion substitute rule, says should be used fairly and responsibly Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has cautioned against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly..