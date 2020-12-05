Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

Tsunoda, who is expected to race in Formula One next season at Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, moved up to third in the championship. Schumacher's Prema outfit secured the team title for the first time in F2.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:10 IST
Motor racing-Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mick Schumacher stood on the brink of winning the Formula Two championship after Saturday's penultimate race of the season in Bahrain left the German 14 points clear of sole title rival Callum Ilott with a maximum 17 still available. The son of seven times Formula One champion Michael is graduating to F1 next year after securing a seat at Ferrari-powered Haas. He finished seventh in the feature race with Britain's Ilott sixth.

Schumacher, who started 18th and nine places behind fellow Ferrari Academy driver Ilott, gained two extra points for the fastest race lap to make sure his lead over the Briton remained unchanged. The final race is at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday.

The top two are now the only drivers in contention for the title, with Saturday's race won by Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda ahead of China's Guanyu Zhou and Schumacher's future Haas team mate Nikita Mazepin. Tsunoda, who is expected to race in Formula One next season at Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, moved up to third in the championship.

Schumacher's Prema outfit secured the team title for the first time in F2.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him of reciting the BJPs script for allegedly linking farmers...

Odisha unlikely to experience COVID-19 second wave : Technical advisor

Odisha is unlikely to experience the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of daily cases has declined significantly, according to the technical advisor of the health department. The states testing, treatment and the training o...

PNB to hold roadshow for proposed Rs 7,000 cr QIP next week

Punjab National Bank on Saturday said it will hold a roadshow for the proposed Rs 7,000 crore qualified institutional placement QIP issue next week. The bank will be participating again in the non-deal roadshow and meeting prospective inves...

Italian police arrest two over hacking at defence group Leonardo

Police arrested two people on Saturday who have worked at Leonardo for their alleged role in hacking the Italian defence groups computers to steal sensitive information between 2015 and 2017, prosecutors in the southern city of Naples said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020