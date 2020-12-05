The following are the top/expected stories at 2100hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Northeast United and SC East Bengal. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW India favorites to wrap up T20 series despite Jadeja's absence Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-INDA-PREVIEW India hit Test mode with the first warm-up game, look to sort combinations Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) India will look to figure out their playing XI as the Test squad gets into the groove by taking on Australia 'A' in a three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval from Sunday. SPO-CRI-IND-SWEPSON Disappointed with the way I bowled in first T20: Swepson Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was admittedly "disappointed" with his performance in Australia's 11-run loss to India in the first T20 International despite picking up rival skipper Virat Kohli's wicket.

SPO-CRI-IND-HEAD India has unbelievable bowling attack, want to put them under pressure: Head Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Australia batsman Travis Head said they will look to test their skills against India's "unbelievable" bowling attack and put the visitors under pressure during the first warm-up game starting Sunday. SPO-CRI-RACISM-YORKSHIRE Yorkshire: Pujara was called 'Steve', the racist reference to people of color, reveals former staff Leeds, Dec 5 (PTI) English county side Yorkshire finds itself in the center of a raging issue with its former players and employees backing cricketer Azeem Rafiq's claims of "institutional racism" at the club, including reference to India's Cheteshwar Pujara with a generic name. SPO-CRI-ANDERSON NZ all-rounder Corey Anderson retires from Int'l cricket, signs up with MLC in USA Christchurch, Dec 5 (PTI) Plagued by injuries, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who once held the record for fastest ODI hundred, called time on his international career and signed a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC Bambolim (Goa), Dec 5 (PTI) With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. SPO-MMA-RITU Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record Singapore, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-COVID South Africa team clears COVID-19 tests, ODI series against England to begin on Sunday Johannesburg, Dec 5 (PTI) The South African team on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the start of the ODI series against England after it was thrown into doubt by the emergence of a positive case before the opening match. SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-CONCUSSION Chahal playing was within rules but don't agree with concussion substitutes: Gavaskar Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar finds nothing wrong in Yuzvendra Chahal coming on as a "concussion substitute" for Ravindra Jadeja but doesn't like the concept of teams being provided the cushion for a batsman's inability to face bouncers.

SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-CONCUSSION Taylor warns against abuse of concussion substitute rule, says should be used fairly and responsibly Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has cautioned against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly. SPO-CRI-KAIF-JADEJA Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills have been "grossly underrated" and the team will miss him in the remaining two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia.

SPO-CRI-PATTINSON-BUMRAH Australia Test pacer Pattinson says he has picked Bumrah's brain during IPL stint with MI Sydney, Dec 5 (PTI) Australia Test pacer James Pattinson says he has picked Jasprit Bumrah's brain during his unexpected stint at the Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL and wanted to know the secret of Indian speedster's lethal yorkers. SPO-ISL-FCGOA FC Goa, Kerala Blasters seek first win of ISL season Margao, Dec 5 (PTI) A win eluding them in previous three outings, both FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will be desperate to grab their first three points when they face off in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday. SPO-MINISTER-CHESS Rijiju steps in to resolve the issue after chess player Narayanan asked to pay custom on gold medal New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Indian chess player Srinath Narayanan will get a refund after he was asked to pay customs duty on the gold medal that he had won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

SPO-HANDBALL-LEAGUE Premier Handball League launched, inaugural edition from Dec 24 Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) will be held from December 24 to January 10 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium here, the national federation said on Saturday. SPO-GOLF-PGTI-JEEV Jeev Milkha Invitational Meet: Akshay Sharma maintains lead, Lahiri tied 3rd Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma continued to maintain the lead on the third day of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020, carding one under-71 on Saturday.