Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neeraj Chopra and other javelin throwers begin training in Bhubaneswar

Indias top javelin throwers, including Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, on Friday began their month-long training camp at the Kalinga Stadium here. The AFI said a detailed Standard Operating Procedure SOP has been prepared for the training of the athletes, treating their safety as priority.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:23 IST
Neeraj Chopra and other javelin throwers begin training in Bhubaneswar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's top javelin throwers, including Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, on Friday, began their month-long training camp at the Kalinga Stadium here. The team has shifted base from NIS Patiala, which is very cold at the peak of winter, to the Odisha capital, which will be comparatively warmer than the Punjab city.

The other javelin throwers are Annu Rani, Rohit Yadav, and Rajinder Singh. They are accompanied by coaches Uwe Hohn and Dr. Klaus. "We are here for the training for Olympics 2021. In 2017 (Asian Championships), I won gold here and have fond memories of the city. With our best efforts we are hoping to do well at the Olympics," said the Asian Games gold medallist Chopra.

Chopra and Shivpal have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics during competitions in South Africa in January. The entire domestic athletics calendar has been wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI said a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the training of the athletes, treating their safety as a priority. The SOP has laid down numerous COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in an exhaustive manner.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 more COVID deaths, 98 cases in Chandigarh

Two more persons died from the coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 289 on Saturday, while the infection tally rose 17,926 with 98 new cases, a health bulletin saidThere are 883 active cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and ...

Afghan Army security operation in Laghman leaves 44 Taliban terrorists killed, 17 injured

Laghman Afghanistan, December 5 ANISputnik An Afghan army-led joint force of corps, commandos and other fighters have conducted an operation against the Taliban in the eastern province of Laghman, leaving 61 terrorists killed or seriously i...

Truck hits bus in Nagpur district, 30 injured

As many as 30 factory workers were injured when the bus in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Koradi area of Nagpur district on Saturday morning, police said. The condition of five of them was said to be critical.The v...

BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against

The BJPs Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020