Cricket-New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell fined for bad language

The West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat before lunch on the fourth day of the clash in Hamilton earlier on Sunday. The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:37 IST
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for using obscene language in the opening test against the West Indies on Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday. The ICC said Mitchell breached Article 2.3 of its code when he used inappropriate language as West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him in the 62nd over.
The global body said one demerit point had been added to the 29-year-old's disciplinary record. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, which lead to a ban. The West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat before lunch on the fourth day of the clash in Hamilton earlier on Sunday.
The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.
