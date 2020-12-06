Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell fined for bad language

The West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat before lunch on the fourth day of the clash in Hamilton earlier on Sunday. The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:37 IST
Cricket-New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell fined for bad language

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for using obscene language in the opening test against the West Indies on Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday. The ICC said Mitchell breached Article 2.3 of its code when he used inappropriate language as West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him in the 62nd over.

The global body said one demerit point had been added to the 29-year-old's disciplinary record. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, which lead to a ban. The West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat before lunch on the fourth day of the clash in Hamilton earlier on Sunday.

The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' named best film at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

Soni fame director Ivan Ayrs second directorial venture Meel Patthar has won the best film trophy at Singapores Silver Screen Awards. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect wi...

Kejriwal to share his govt's efforts to make Delhi startup destination at global summit on Dec 9

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his governments efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit on December 9, according to a Delhi government statement. Kejriwal is expected to talk abou...

Puducherry CM, Ministers pay homage to Ambedkar

Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage to a statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitutionand champion of the oppressed B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.Welfare Minister M...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020