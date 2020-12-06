Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher bags Formula Two title before graduation to F1

An 'overwhelmed' Mick Schumacher graduated to Formula One as the 2020 Formula Two champion on Sunday despite failing to score in his last race before joining the U.S.-owned Haas F1 team. The 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael was 18th in a sprint race won by Indian driver Jehan Daruvala while his sole title rival, Callum Ilott, finished 10th with only the top eight scoring.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 20:52 IST
Motor racing-Mick Schumacher bags Formula Two title before graduation to F1
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An 'overwhelmed' Mick Schumacher graduated to Formula One as the 2020 Formula Two champion on Sunday despite failing to score in his last race before joining the U.S.-owned Haas F1 team.

The 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael was 18th in a sprint race won by Indian driver Jehan Daruvala while his sole title rival, Callum Ilott, finished 10th with only the top eight scoring. Schumacher signed off with 215 points, 14 clear of Briton Ilott, with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, now expected to move up to Formula One with Red Bull's Honda-powered AlphaTauri team, a further point behind.

Tyre damage forced the German to pit after 15 laps, sending him to the back of the field. "It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today," Schumacher said of the title, achieved with two wins and no poles but plenty of consistency. "Nevertheless, we did enough.

"To be honest, I'm a bit overwhelmed," he added. "I don't really understand or feel like a champion yet. It's going to take a few days maybe. "We pitted, we didn't manage to get back to the front but nevertheless we are champions now today, and that's what people will remember. They will forget this race today and only see the good times of this year, and I will too."

Michael Schumacher retired in 2012 after a three-season comeback with Mercedes and has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013. Mick was European F3 champion in 2018 and joins Charles Leclerc and George Russell, now with Ferrari and Williams respectively, as recent F2 champions who have stepped up to F1. The series was previously known as GP2.

A Ferrari Academy driver, Schumacher was announced by Ferrari-powered Haas last Wednesday as one of their 2021 race drivers along with Russian Nikita Mazepin. He will bring a sizeable support with him to Formula One as son of one of the greatest drivers of all time.

The German already has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 180,000 on Twitter and can count on strong commercial backing. According to Nielsen Sports, a majority of Schumacher's fanbase is Italian with Germany accounting for only 10% of that following.

"Bringing in Mick Schumacher will increase Haas' global commercial viability," said Nielsen Sports' senior vice-president of global motorsports Nigel Geach. "We expect sponsorship appetite to be substantial. There is a real incentive for his father's old sponsors to be involved, as well as interest from new parties."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police returned Rs 7.55 cr in cash, other valuable case properties in last 6 months: Officials

Delhi Police has returned Rs 7.55 crore in cash and other valuable case properties, including 3.8 kg gold, to their rightful owners in the last six months, officials said on Sunday. These articles lying in the custody of Delhi Police from t...

Maha: Man jumps on track for 'suicide', cops save his life

A police team saved the life of a 42-year-old man, who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping before a suburban train at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtras Thane, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Satu...

Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey recorded 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1...

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020