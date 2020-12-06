The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-3RDLD IND Dhawan, Pandya seal T20 series win for India (Eds: Adding a detail) Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) India sealed the T20 International series against Australia with a game to spare after a swashbuckling Hardik Pandya finished what Shikhar Dhawan had set out to achieve with a scintillating 36-ball 52 in the second and penultimate match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD HARDIK I dont' mind, says Pandya on staying back for Australia Tests (Eds: Recasting with fresh quotes) Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) He is not in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Australia but fresh from his white-ball heroics, all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said he wouldn't mind staying back if the team management wants. SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Langer likens Pandya to MS Dhoni in finishing games Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday described India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's match-winning innings in the second T20 International as an "incredible spectacle" and likened him to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a finisher. SPO-ISL-MUMBAI Clinical Mumbai brush past Odisha 2-0 to jump to top Bambolim, Dec 6 (PTI) Mumbai City FC struck twice in the first half to beat Odisha FC 2-0 and register their third win in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS I'm proud that we won T20 series without established players like Rohit, Bumrah: Kohli Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said winning the T20 series against Australia without established players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah meant a great deal to him and lavished praise on the marauding Hardik Pandya's "raw talent". SPO-CRI-INDA First warm-up: Ton-up Rahane, Pujara take India A to 237-8 against Australia A on day 1 Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane geared up for the much-anticipated four-Test series against Australia with a resolute century, steering India A to 237 for 8 against Australia A on the opening day of the first warm-up mach here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-STARC Starc to miss final two T20Is against India due to illness in family Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the remainder of the T20 series against India due to an illness in his family. SPO-ISL-FOWLER-VAR SC East Bengal coach Fowler wants VAR in ISL Vasco, Dec 6 (PTI) Unhappy with what he called some "blatant" refereeing decisions against his side, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler has called for the introduction of video assistant referral (VAR) in the Indian Super League.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB ATKMB look to continue winning run against Jamshedpur FC Vasco da Gama, Dec 6 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan will look to extend their winning streak when they take on a determined Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League fixture here at the Tilak Maidan on Monday. SPO-CRI-PAK-T20-SQUAD Sarfaraz, Talat recalled for New Zealand T20Is Christchurch, Dec 6 (PTI) Veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Hussain Talat were on Sunday recalled to Pakistan's 18-member squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.

SPO-FARMERS-LD VIJENDER Farmers' agitation: Boxer Vijender says will return Khel Ratna if "black laws" not withdrawn New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the central government does not withdraw the new farm legislations, which he dubbed as "black laws". SPO-CRI-CONCUSSION-WAUGH ICC should look at employing neutral doctor to make concussion call: Waugh Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes the game's governing body ICC should consider appointing a neutral doctor to assess players hit on the head and make a concussion decision.

SPO-CRI-MPCA MPCA says it is ready to host Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Indore, Dec 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Sunday said it is ready to host the premier Ranji Trophy as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has already informed the BCCI about its decision. SPO-CRI-MISBAH Denial of practice during managed isolation in NZ has affected our preparation: Misbah Christchurch, Dec 6 (PTI) Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday said not being able to train while being in managed isolation has affected his side's preparation ahead of the series against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.