Rugby-French proud and frustrated after sudden-death England defeat

France felt equally proud and frustrated after conceding a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday. There's a bit of disappointment, obviously, but we can be proud of ourselves." Coach Fabien Galthie, under which France beat England in the Six Nations after he took over this year, was frustrated by Andrew Brace's refereeing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:26 IST
France felt equally proud and frustrated after conceding a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday. Les Bleus, whose starting XV boasted 68 caps to England's 772, reached the interval with a deserved 13-6 lead. But the match was thrown into extra time when Luke Cowan-Dickie touched down for the hosts after earning a debatable penalty leading to the lineout that set up the last-minute try.

Number eight Selevasio Tolofua was penalised for not staying on his feet long enough as he was contesting the ball in a ruck. France could not field their top men following an agreement between the federation and the league stating that a player could only feature on three match sheets during the autumn tests.

"It was not a French farce, but a French force today. We wanted to show that there is only one French squad," said flanker Cameron Woki. "There's no B team or C team. We showed we could compete with England. There's a bit of disappointment, obviously, but we can be proud of ourselves."

Coach Fabien Galthie, under which France beat England in the Six Nations after he took over this year, was frustrated by Andrew Brace's refereeing. "The players honoured the France shirt. It's a defeat, we must admit it. We concede the defeat but it's also frustrating," said Galthie.

"The game was lost on details but also on (refereeing) decisions, it's very frustrating."

Rugby-France turn potential farce into show of force despite England defeat

