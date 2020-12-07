Motor racing-Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GP

Motor racing-Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GPReuters | Manama | Updated: 07-12-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 00:19 IST
Mexican Sergio Perez, in his penultimate race for Racing Point and without a drive for next season, took the first win of his Formula One career in an extraordinary Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday.
Frenchman Esteban Ocon was second for Renault and Canadian Lance Stroll finished third for Racing Point as champions Mercedes wrecked their race with a botched pitstop.
