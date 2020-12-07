Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rallying: Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday. French drivers named Sebastien have now won 16 of the last 17 titles, with Sebastien Loeb winning nine in a row with Citroen before Ogier, 36, took over at the top from 2013. Am I dreaming? Shocked Perez is an F1 winner at last

Sergio Perez became the first Mexican Formula One race winner in 50 years on Sunday and he barely dared to believe it, demanding a pinch to prove it was not just a dream. After 190 starts and in his penultimate race for Racing Point, with nothing decided for next season and a year out looming, the 30-year-old was in fantasyland under the floodlights at Bahrain's desert Sakhir circuit. Trail Blazers shut down facility after positive tests

The Portland Trail Blazers were supposed to open preseason training camp on Sunday. Instead, the franchise shut down the training facility due to positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. Golf: Brilliant Bezuidenhout claims successive wins on European Tour

Home favourite Christiaan Bezuidenhout picked up back-to-back wins on the European Tour after a final round 69 proved enough for him to claim the South African Open title at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday. Bezuidenhout carded only three bogeys over the four days with some exceptional hitting off the tee and consistency with the putter as he finished with a tournament total of 18-under par. Golf: Hovland birdies last hole to clinch Mayakoba win

Viktor Hovland rolled in a nerve-jangling 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to clinch victory at the Mayakoba Classic in rainy Playa del Carmen in Mexico on Sunday. Hovland, who needed a long birdie putt at the last in February at the Puerto Rico Open when he became the first Norwegian to win a PGA Tour event, looked as cool as a fjord as he stepped up to put the finishing touch on a final round six-under 65 and notch his second career title. Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon. Kandie, who finished second at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October, finished the Spanish annual race in 57 minutes and 32 seconds, breaking the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019. Cycling: Thomas dislocates shoulder in training fall but escapes fracture

Ineos-Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash on Sunday but the tough-as-nails Welshman said he would be back in training on Monday having escaped a fracture. "Not the Sunday I was expecting... crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder," Thomas said in an Instagram post that was accompanied by x-rays of his shoulder that also showed several screws in his collar bone from a previous injury. Report: Colts QB Rivers needs foot surgery after season

The toe injury that has bothered Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers the last two weeks will require offseason surgery to correct, NFL Network reported Sunday. Rivers, who turns 39 on Tuesday, has a plantar plate rupture to the big toe on his right foot, per the report. UFC to slash roster before year-end, says Dana White

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to cut 60 mixed martial artists from its roster before the end of the year, president Dana White told a media conference after Saturday's card in Las Vegas. White was responding to a question about Cuban middleweight Yoel Romero, who was recently dropped by the organisation despite fighting for the title as recently as last March. The UFC currently lists 724 active fighters on its website (www.ufc.com), comprising 117 women and 607 men. World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications

Athletes will be allowed to wear shoes still under development in international competitions and events where World Athletics rules apply, upon approval of the shoes' specifications, after a rule change by the sport's governing body. The shoes will have to meet the same technical specifications as other approved shoes, World Athletics said.