CSA announce media rights deal with Fox Sports Australia

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a new broadcast partnership with Fox Sports Australia that will run until the conclusion of the 2023-24 cricket season.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:07 IST
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a new broadcast partnership with Fox Sports Australia that will run until the conclusion of the 2023-24 cricket season. This deal will cover all of South Africa's international men's and women's cricket for a period of four years. The contract commenced with the England limited-overs series that began last week.

"This broadcast deal was achieved in challenging market conditions -- a pressurised global financial climate complicated by the uncertainty of COVID-19. CSA is therefore especially excited for the advancement of cricket that our continued association with a giant like Fox Sports Australia brings, and the increase in international exposure for both the Proteas Men and Proteas Women," said Kugandrie Govender, CSA's Acting Chief Executive Officer in an official CSA release. "This partnership is also a testament to the strong position that South African cricket holds in the hearts and minds of our important international counterparts and we are very proud of this," he added.

The Australian Cricket team is scheduled to tour South Africa later this season and is due to arrive in February 2021 for a three-match Test series that runs through until the end of March. "We are delighted to partner with Cricket South Africa to show all the matches played by this proud cricket nation to our subscribers. This partnership continues our long-term commitment to bringing cricket fans the best of the game at home and around the world. We are the home of cricket in Australia -- it's our national sport and we love it," said Steve Crawley, Executive Director of Fox Sports. (ANI)

