ISL 7: Jamshedpur FC doesn't fear teams with 'high budget', says coach Coyle

Ahead of their match against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle has said his side doesn't fear 'big budgets' teams.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:32 IST
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their match against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle has said his side doesn't fear 'big budgets' teams. Coyle also said that Jamshedpur FC has caused problems to opponents on a number of occasions and that's what they will be looking to do against Mohun Bagan when the two teams lock horns on Monday.

"The same as everybody else, with good defending (stopping Krishna and co), ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai [City] are teams with huge budgets and all credit to them to have got very good players at their clubs, but so have we," goal.com quoted Coyle as saying. "We got very good players. We are very respectful of everybody we play but we don't fear anybody. We know that they will concentrate on their game plan and we will play the way we want to play. We have certainly shown that we can cause teams problems and that's what we're going to do against ATK Mohun Bagan," he added.

Jamshedpur has not been enjoying a great start to the season with two draws and a loss in their three matches and the coach feels the side needs to convert their draws into wins. "We're looking forward to the game today. What we want to do is turn our draws into wins because obviously, that moves you up the table. I think when you look at our games, we could have easily had five, six, seven points. Against Odisha, we were two-nothing up," he said.

"There are certain points there that we dropped (2-2 draw). In the Hyderabad game, we were very strong in the second half. We scored a goal but it was disallowed and we kept going because of the spirit of the team," he signed off. (ANI)

