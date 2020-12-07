Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to provide all support to WADA to ensure integrity of sport: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed to the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka that India would support all their efforts to ensure clean sport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:05 IST
India to provide all support to WADA to ensure integrity of sport: Rijiju
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed to the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka that India would support all their efforts to ensure clean sport. Rijiju made these comments on the sidelines of an event where he inaugurated a webinar on Anti-Doping and Sports Science, which was jointly organised by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), National Sports University (NSU), and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

"Banka, I am happy to hear from you that India's contribution to WADA will be utilised toward anti-doping research and strengthening the investigative capabilities of the anti-doping community," Rijiju said in an official statement. "India stands firmly for fair play and clean sport, and we shall support all efforts to ensure the integrity of sport," the Sports Minister added.

Rijiju also mentioned that NADA is committed in its efforts to get rid of the doping menace and is implementing all the anti-doping rules as laid by the WADA. "I am happy to say that NADA India is committed to dope free sports and continues its ongoing support to the sports fraternity to get rid of the doping menace. It has been adopting and implementing anti-doping rules and policies, which conform to the latest World Anti-Doping Code and international standards," Rijiju said.

The Sports Minister also assured the WADA President that NDTL has taken corrective measures on various points suggested by WADA, and hoped that it would soon be allowed to resume dope analysis, as per WADA guidelines. Also present in the virtual meeting were Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador, NADA, Ravi Mital, Secretary (Sports), RC Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, NSU, and Navin Agarwal, DG and CEO, NADA.

NADA brand ambassador Suniel Shetty praised the initiative saying constant webinars on this topic would help improve the athletes. "I'm so happy for this webinar on anti-doping and I wish we have continuous webinars like this to discuss this topic. This will help our athletes in the long run," Shetty said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Gauhati HC stays Centre's permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Gauhati HC stays Centres permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park....

Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition

Allies of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila on Monday accused President Felix Tshisekedi of violating the constitution over his plan to form a new governing coalition, describing the move as dictatorial. Tshisekedi and Kabila formed ...

Karnataka Congress extends support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday extended support to the farmers call for Bharat Band in protest against the new farm laws, saying that farmers are a great support to the economy. We would like to extend our support to t...

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 280 new COVID-19 cases, while nine fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,13,568 and the death toll to 1,755, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 166 are from the Jammu div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020