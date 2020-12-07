Left Menu
'Every opportunity ended up as a goal': Dendoncker praises 'efficient' Liverpool

After witnessing a defeat against Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker praised the opponents saying that they were "really efficient" and capitalized on every opportunity that they got.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:33 IST
Liverpool players during match against Wolves. (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing a defeat against Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker praised the opponents saying that they were "really efficient" and capitalized on every opportunity that they got. Liverpool secured a dominating 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Monday.

"We all know Liverpool is a very good team, mostly because they are really efficient; almost every chance and every opportunity ended up as a goal, which we could maybe learn from because in the first-half, if we'd have crossed the ball better or given the last ball better, that might have been a goal," the club's official website quoted Dendoncker as saying. "Then they managed to score just before half-time and in the second-half, they began to push a little more and every chance was then a goal," he added.

During the match, Mohamed Salah scored the first goal for the Reds in the 24th minute. After this goal, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip registered one goal each in the second half to hand Liverpool a 3-0 lead. Wolves' Nelson Semedo ended up scoring an own goal in the 78th minute of the match and as a result, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory.

Also, the match was played in the presence of 2,000 fans, who returned to Anfield after staying away for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting on the same, Dendoncker said: "I think it's a huge difference. It felt like there were at least 15,000 people in here when you heard the noise they made. They managed to push their team forward. Obviously, it's way better with the fans and I hope that if the situation allows it and if we can all stay healthy then I hope all the stadiums can be full sometime soon." (ANI)

