Gokulam Kerala will come back more strongly, says coach Annese

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has said his team will make a strong comeback after losing the first game against United Sports Club in the ongoing IFA Shield.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:11 IST
Gokulam Kerala Logo (Image: Gokulam Kerala FC's Twitter) ). Image Credit: ANI

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has said his team will make a strong comeback after losing the first game against United Sports Club in the ongoing IFA Shield. United Sports Club defeated Gokulam Kerala FC, 1-0 on Sunday. The Malabarian had an upper hand in the game most of the time, but they were not able to break the resolute of the United SC's defense.

Coach Annese started the match with a 4-2-3-1 formation, lining up five Kerala players in the starting XI. However, United SC responded by increasing their attacking intent and finally Bright Middleton Mends capitalized on weak defensive links of Malabarians in the last minute to hand over a blow to the Durand Cup champions.

"The boys looked like they are nervous. My aim is to win every match and we need to correct our mistakes. We will come back more strongly," the Gokulam Kerala FC website quoted Annese as saying. In the second half, Annese tried to bring in more attacking flavour as he subbed in Jithin, Vincy, and Zodingliana. But the Malabarians failed to break the deadlock. In the last ten minutes, Annese took out the captain and defender Muhammed Awal and subbed in Dennis Antwi in search of a goal.

Earlier, the Gokulam Kerala coach had asserted that the IFA Shield will be a good platform for his side to prepare for the upcoming I-League After IFA Shield, the Kerala based club will be seen in action in the I-League campaign in Kolkata from January 9. (ANI)

