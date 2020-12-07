Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ramos and Carvajal bolster Madrid defence for Champions League decider

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal have returned to training to boost Zinedine Zidane's side for Wednesday's game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, when their Champions League fate will be on the line.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:35 IST
Soccer-Ramos and Carvajal bolster Madrid defence for Champions League decider

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal have returned to training to boost Zinedine Zidane's side for Wednesday's game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, when their Champions League fate will be on the line. Ramos, who has not played for Madrid since Nov. 11 because of a hamstring problem, completed full training for the second day in a row.

Carvajal, who has been limited to four starts in all competitions this season due to two injuries, made his return to training on Monday. Both players missed the 2-0 defeat away to Shakhtar Donetsk last week which obliges the 13-times European champions to beat Group B leaders Gladbach to ensure they qualify for the knockout stages for a record 24th consecutive year.

Defeat would see Madrid drop into the Europa League for the first time since 1994/95, when the competition was named the UEFA Cup, while they would also exit the Champions League with a draw unless Inter Milan manage to beat Shakhtar. Ramos's return could hardly come at a better time for Real, who have lost seven of their last nine Champions League games when missing their talismanic defender.

While Madrid are recovering important players in defence, they will be without forward Eden Hazard plus midfielders Fede Valverde, who is recovering from a broken leg, and Martin Odegaard, who did not train on Monday.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020