Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC bans Belarus president Lukashenko and his son from Games

He said none of the sanctions would affect Belarussian athletes or their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics or the Beijing 2022 winter Games. Belarus, scheduled to co-host the 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships, could now be stripped of the event.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:56 IST
Olympics-IOC bans Belarus president Lukashenko and his son from Games

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is banned from attending the Olympic Games as head of his country's National Olympic Committee (NOC), as part of provisional sanctions imposed by the International Olympic Committee on Monday.

The IOC banned two other officials from the NOC, including Lukashenko's son, Viktor, who is the first vice president of the national Olympic body. Belarus, a country of 9.5 million that Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election which Lukashenko said he won. His opponents claim the vote was rigged and want him to quit.

Many Belarussian athletes have written to the IOC demanding urgent action, citing political discrimination and imprisonment by the authorities. "The IOC has come to the conclusion that it appears that the current leadership has not appropriately protected the Belarussian athletes from political discrimination within the NOC, their member federations or the sports movement," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"This is contrary to the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter therefore seriously affecting the reputation of the Olympic movement," he added, saying the measures were provisional. The IOC also froze any payments to the NOC while scholarships for athletes to prepare for the Olympics will now be paid directly to them.

Any plans for events to be hosted in Belarus should also be cancelled by all international federations, Bach said. He said none of the sanctions would affect Belarussian athletes or their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics or the Beijing 2022 winter Games.

Belarus, scheduled to co-host the 2021 World Ice Hockey Championships, could now be stripped of the event. "We have been informed by the International ice hockey federation (IIHF) that they have initiated a procedure against the president of national federation, who is also board member of Belarus NOC," Bach said.

"It is up to the IIHF to follow up on this." Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has shrugged off the scale of protests, saying they are sponsored by the West, and shown little signs of willingness to start a dialogue with the opposition.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020