Para-athletics coach Gajender tests positive for COVID-19

Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Tuesday. Gajender is the coach and husband of para-athlete Simran, who is training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.Gajender who is the coach as well as husband of Para-athlete Simran training at New Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tested positive for the coronavirus, SAI said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:16 IST
Para-athletics coach Gajender tests positive for COVID-19

Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday. Gajender is the coach and husband of para-athlete Simran, who is training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

''Gajender who is the coach as well as husband of Para-athlete Simran training at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tested positive for the coronavirus,'' SAI said in a release. Simran, on the other hand, has tested negative. ''He is asymptomatic and in stable health condition,'' the release added. The couple has been placed in home quarantine.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

