Para-athletics coach Gajender tests positive for COVID-19

''Gajender who is the coach as well as husband of Para-athlete Simran training at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tested positive for the coronavirus,'' SAI said in a release. Simran, on the other hand, has tested negative. ''He is asymptomatic and in stable health condition,'' the release added. The couple has been placed in home quarantine.