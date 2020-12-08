Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leeds defender Koch to undergo knee surgery

The German defender had first injured his knee on the opening day of the season against Liverpool but played every minute of the campaign until he was substituted early in the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge. Koch, 24, also played three times in seven days for Germany during the international break last month.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:02 IST
Soccer-Leeds defender Koch to undergo knee surgery

Leeds United defender Robin Koch is set to undergo knee surgery after he limped off in Sunday's Premier League match at Chelsea, the club said on Tuesday. The German defender had first injured his knee on the opening day of the season against Liverpool but played every minute of the campaign until he was substituted early in the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Koch, 24, also played three times in seven days for Germany during the international break last month. "Under the guidance of the club's medical and science staff, (Koch) played a full part in all 10 Premier League games prior to Saturday and four national team games," the club said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem." Leeds did not give a timeline on his recovery and return. Marcelo Bielsa's side, who are 14th in the standings, next host West Ham United on Friday.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss nightclub, shuttered by COVID-19, reborn as blood donation centre

A Swiss nightclub shuttered by COVID-19 restrictions has been converted into a temporary blood donation centre, bringing new life to an empty multi-floor warehouse that previously heaved with revellers.Chandeliers that used to illumine the ...

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Australia finalised plans on Tuesday to make Facebook Inc and Google pay its media outlets for news content, a world-first move aimed at protecting independent journalism that has been strongly opposed by the internet giants. Under laws to ...

Turkey calls on EU to act with common sense, says wants to improve ties

Turkey wants to improve ties with the European Union on the basis of full membership, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems between them could only be solved if the bloc acted with common sense at a summit ...

Britain's competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Britains competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.It proposed a new,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020