Soccer-Leeds defender Koch to undergo knee surgery

Leeds United defender Robin Koch is set to undergo knee surgery after he limped off in Sunday's Premier League match at Chelsea, the club said on Tuesday. The German defender had first injured his knee on the opening day of the season against Liverpool but played every minute of the campaign until he was substituted early in the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Koch, 24, also played three times in seven days for Germany during the international break last month. "Under the guidance of the club's medical and science staff, (Koch) played a full part in all 10 Premier League games prior to Saturday and four national team games," the club said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem." Leeds did not give a timeline on his recovery and return. Marcelo Bielsa's side, who are 14th in the standings, next host West Ham United on Friday.