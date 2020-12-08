Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: High-flying Mumbai aim to maintain top spot as they take on Chennaiyin

On a high after securing three wins in a row, Mumbai City FC will aim to consolidate their place at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table when they face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, here on Wednesday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:56 IST
ISL 7: High-flying Mumbai aim to maintain top spot as they take on Chennaiyin
Mumbai City FC went on top of the table with a win over Odisha FC (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

On a high after securing three wins in a row, Mumbai City FC will aim to consolidate their place at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table when they face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, here on Wednesday. After suffering a defeat to NorthEast United in their opener, Sergio Lobera's side bounced back in style by winning three games on the trot.

ATK Mohun Bagan's defeat to Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday meant that Mumbai City maintained their place on top of the ISL table, thanks to a better goal difference. Mumbai City's strong squad depth is finally paying dividends, with Lobera choosing to rotate his players. Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, and Adam le Fondre are among the ones who have shone so far while the defence, led by keeper Amrinder Singh, has also remained solid.

Mumbai City have conceded just one goal so far and have kept three clean sheets.The fact that the Islanders head into the game as table-toppers will give Lobera confidence, but the Spaniard doesn't want to pay much attention to their position. "Our focus needs to remain on the games. It's a big mistake for us to watch the table now. We want to win, we are top of the table and happy about this situation," said Lobera in an ISL release.

"But the most important thing is to put our focus on how it's possible to win the next game, not about the target of where we want to be. We need to play game by game and see the table at the end of the season and achieve the best position," he added. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC find themselves in a tricky situation. The two-time winners began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur but are winless in their last two games, where they also failed to score.

Csaba Laszlo's side has looked lively in the attacking third and have fashioned chances but their poor conversion has cost them. They will hope to get their scoring boots on against a Mumbai side that is yet to concede from open play this season. With the injured Anirudh Thapa set to miss out, the onus will be on Rafael Crivellaro to provide creativity for Chennaiyin.

"We will try (to unlock their defence). We are capable of scoring. We know their strengths and they've shown they are a strong team but we are also not weak, and we showed we can play our football and (also) capable of scoring goals," said Laszlo. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge opportunity for India in 5G adoption: Facebook official

India has a huge opportunity to work on aspects like transforming total costs of running a network and demonstrating leadership as 5G adoption gains traction across the globe, a top Facebook executive said on Tuesday. Speaking at the India ...

NIA arrests arms trafficker from Gaya

The NIA has arrested an alleged arms trafficker from Bihars Gaya district in connection with the theft of weapon parts from Jabalpurs Central Ordnance Depot, an official said on Tuesday. Rajeev Ranjan Singh, a resident of Gaya, was arrested...

Protesting farmers forced to take shower at odd hours, women stand in long queues to use toilets

By Joymala Bagchi With farmers protests against the agricultural laws at Singhu border enters the thirteenth day, the farmers -- both men and women -- who remain steadfast at the gates of Delhi share their ordeals.Among women farmers, the m...

Polish PM: Another summit may be needed to decide on EU budget

Another EU summit may be necessary to agree on the blocs budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Polands prime minister said on Tuesday, adding that the countrys stance on the issue has not changed.It may happen that another summit will be ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020