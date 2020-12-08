Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches

Thirteen Barbarians players whose breaches of COVID-19 protocols led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England in October have been handed bans by the Rugby Football Union, the governing body said on Tuesday. The breaches arose when players left their hotel rooms to visit pubs and restaurants without the permission of organisers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:47 IST
Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches
Representative Image

Thirteen Barbarians players whose breaches of COVID-19 protocols led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England in October have been handed bans by the Rugby Football Union, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The breaches arose when players left their hotel rooms to visit pubs and restaurants without the permission of organizers. All 13 players have accepted the charges.

"The total charges across 13 players are 85 weeks of match bans; 44 weeks suspended subject to conditions being met and 41 weeks of bans to be taken concurrently," the RFU said in a statement. "The sanctions reflect the seriousness of the charges which include behaving in a way that ignored what the public at large and the Rugby community were complying with and deliberately compromising an investigation being carried out by the RFU."

Alex Lewington, Fergus McFadden, Juan Pablo Socino, Chris Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth, and Jackson Wray were handed five-week bans for leaving the team's biosecure bubble twice, with three suspended as long as they do not commit further off-field offenses in the next year and complete unpaid community service. They received an additional two-week ban for giving a false account of events during the investigation.

The three players who left the bubble only once, Calum Clark, Sean Maitland, and Tim Swinson, were handed four-week bans, three of which are suspended, with an additional two-week ban for misleading the investigation. Joel Kpoku, Manu Vunipola and Tom de Glanville were given three-week suspensions, while Simon Kerrod received a two-week ban.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...

CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020