Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England World Cup winner Thompson reveals dementia diagnosis

World Rugby and England's Rugby Football Union told Reuters they had not been contacted in relation to any legal action. "World Rugby takes player safety very seriously and implements injury-prevention strategies based on the latest available knowledge, research and evidence," the sport's world governing body said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:28 IST
Rugby-England World Cup winner Thompson reveals dementia diagnosis

Former England hooker Steve Thompson has blamed a lack of protection in his playing days for his diagnosis of early onset dementia and said he can no longer remember winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Thompson, who made 73 appearances for England from 2002-2011, revealed his diagnosis in an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday.

"It's the rugby that's put me through this," the 42-year-old said. "I finished up with nothing really at the end of it. "You see us lifting the World Cup and I can see me there jumping around. But I can't remember it."

Several media outlets reported that Thompson and other former players were planning to launch a lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies. World Rugby and England's Rugby Football Union told Reuters they had not been contacted in relation to any legal action.

"World Rugby takes player safety very seriously and implements injury-prevention strategies based on the latest available knowledge, research and evidence," the sport's world governing body said in a statement. World Rugby is also a signatory to the Zurich Concussion Consensus. The RFU, which has been at the forefront of the investigation into the potential dangers from concussion in recent years, said as part of its HEADCASE initiative:

"The RFU recognises that concussion is an important player welfare issue in rugby and takes its responsibilities very seriously. The RFU has a comprehensive risk management strategy." Despite much research and a far better protocol for treating potential concussion during matches, the latest high-profile cases underline the risks that still remain.

"Reports of a possible class action lawsuit on behalf of former rugby players should be a wake-up call for all contact sports," Peter McCabe, chief executive of Headway, a UK-based brain injury campaign group, told Reuters. "It took similar action in the United States to force the NFL to recognise the seriousness of the issue and accept that it simply had to change in order to better protect the short and long-term health of players."

The NFL agreed in 2013 to pay damages that could amount to more than $1 billion over 65 years to resolve a host of concussion lawsuits from former players. In football, Nobby Stiles and Jack Charlton, who were both members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, died of dementia this year, while Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has also been diagnosed with the condition.

Thompson said his diagnosis had come as no surprise. "It was so brutal during the week that you'd come home on the Thursday for your day off and I'd just be like: 'I don't think I can play, I feel utterly battered,'" he added.

"They had us for that Six Nations period, and the autumn internationals, and they literally just beasted you until you fell apart.... Would I do it again? No, I wouldn't."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican number two admitted to hospital for prostate operation

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.A statement said Parolin, 65, w...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020