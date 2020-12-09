Soccer-Juventus reserve keeper banned before playing a match
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:23 IST
Juventus's third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio has yet to play a match this season -- but on Tuesday was given a one-game ban after being sent off during his team's last outing Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said that Pinsoglio, ordered from the touchline at the end of his team's 2-1 win over Torino for insulting the referee, had "protested vigorously using disrespectful words". He was also fined 5,000 euros ($6,053).
The 30-year-old signed for Juventus in 2014 but has played only three Serie A matches since then and has been loaned out three times, to Modena, Livorno and Latina who were in all Serie B when he played for them. Juve also had two directors banned for insulting the referee.
Pavel Nedved, a former Juventus player, was suspended until Dec. 21 and fined 10,000 euros for "repeatedly... using seriously insulting words" and Fabio Paratici was suspended until Dec. 14. ($1 = 0.8260 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)
