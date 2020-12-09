Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus reserve keeper banned before playing a match

Juve also had two directors banned for insulting the referee. Pavel Nedved, a former Juventus player, was suspended until Dec. 21 and fined 10,000 euros for "repeatedly...

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:23 IST
Soccer-Juventus reserve keeper banned before playing a match

Juventus's third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio has yet to play a match this season -- but on Tuesday was given a one-game ban after being sent off during his team's last outing Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said that Pinsoglio, ordered from the touchline at the end of his team's 2-1 win over Torino for insulting the referee, had "protested vigorously using disrespectful words". He was also fined 5,000 euros ($6,053).

The 30-year-old signed for Juventus in 2014 but has played only three Serie A matches since then and has been loaned out three times, to Modena, Livorno and Latina who were in all Serie B when he played for them. Juve also had two directors banned for insulting the referee.

Pavel Nedved, a former Juventus player, was suspended until Dec. 21 and fined 10,000 euros for "repeatedly... using seriously insulting words" and Fabio Paratici was suspended until Dec. 14. ($1 = 0.8260 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the worlds first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime his...

US STOCKS-Vaccine boost helps send Wall Street to record

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as each of the major averages touched record levels in part due to a boost from the healthcare sector on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while uncertainty over fresh fiscal stimulus held gains in check. Johnson ...

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture.Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall St...

Biden's incoming national security aide 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong crackdown

President-elect Joe Bidens incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he was deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.Hong Kong police arrested eight mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020