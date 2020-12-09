Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday. They end the group phase on 15 points each but Juve take first place by virtue of a superior head-to-head record.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:31 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday. Ronaldo scored from the spot in the 13th minute before a stunning Weston McKennie volley put the Italian champions two goals up seven minutes later.

The Portuguese got his second penalty when Clement Lenglet was penalised for handball seven minutes after the restart. Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages before kick-off. They end the group phase on 15 points each but Juve take first place by virtue of a superior head-to-head record.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United only needed a point from their fin...

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when i...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a requ...

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.It was Ronaldos first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020