Erdogan blames "racist trend" in France for Champions League incident

Erdogan blames "racist trend" in France for Champions League incidentReuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:10 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.
"This approach is unforgivable. Our determined stance will continue. (...) France has become a country where racist rhetoric, actions are intensified," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.
On Tuesday, Istanbul Basaksehir's players, closely followed by their opponents Paris St Germain, walked off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused a Romanian match official of racism.
