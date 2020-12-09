Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli equals Rohit's record for most half-centuries in T20Is

India skipper Virat Kohli has equalled the record for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. Kohli achieved the feat against Australia when he reached his 25th half-century in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Indian skipper has equaled Rohit Sharma's tally of most fifties in T20I as both have 25 fifties under their belt.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:32 IST
Virat Kohli equals Rohit's record for most half-centuries in T20Is
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli has equalled the record for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. Kohli achieved the feat against Australia when he reached his 25th half-century in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Indian skipper has equaled Rohit Sharma's tally of most fifties in T20I as both have 25 fifties under their belt. While Kohli reached the milestone in his 79th innings, Rohit had taken 100 innings to smash his 25th half-century in the shortest format of the game. Australia opening batsman David Warner is third on the list having registered 19 fifties while Ireland's Paul Stirling is at the fourth spot.

Kohli's half-century on Tuesday went in vain as Australia secured a 12-run victory over India in the third T20I. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash. India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17. The first match will be a day-night affair and Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

Rohit's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, India A and Australia A recently squared off in a three-day practice game and that ended in a draw. Cameron Green scored a century for Australia A in the first innings, while Ajinkya Rahane did the same for the visitors in the first innings.

The Indian team and Australia A will face each other in another practice-game, beginning Friday. However, this match would be played under lights and it will be a pink-ball contest. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 cattle thieves active in west UP, Haryana held after gunfight in Gr Noida

Four suspected cattle thieves of a gang active in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were held in Greater Noida after they got injured in a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday. The encounter took place late Tuesday night in Dad...

Govt approves submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands

The government on Wednesday approved provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands, entailing a cost of Rs 1,072 crore. The project, approved by the Union Cabinet, entails provision of a direc...

Tirupur exporters association thanks PM over job scheme

Coimbatore, Dec 9 PTI Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana ABRY to boost employment in the formal sector and also for incentivising creation o...

Registration of housing properties at 9-year high of 9,301 units in Mumbai during Nov

The registration of residential properties in Mumbai during November rose 67 per cent year-on-year to 9,301 units on higher festive demand and reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government, according to Knight Frank. At 9,301 units ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020