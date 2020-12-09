Left Menu
Klopp expecting 'really tough' match against Midtjylland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team's Champions League clash against Midtjylland will be a "really tough one".

ANI | Herning | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:39 IST
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team's Champions League clash against Midtjylland will be a "really tough one". Liverpool has displayed good performances so far in both Premier League and Champions League matches this season. In Premier League, the club has 24 points from 11 games, same as table-toppers Tottenham but Jose Mourinho's side holds the first spot on the basis of goal difference.

Klopp's men are already into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare. Liverpool sit on the top spot of Group D while Midtjylland hold the fourth spot with just one point. However, Klopp is not going to underestimate his opponents and believes Midtjylland will give them tough competition.

"It's strange they only have one point but when we made the analysis -- and I know people will not make that but we have to do an analysis -- and it's unbelievable how good they are, how unlucky they lost and stuff like this," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "They were really in the games, like they were against us. We were slightly lucky against them in the first game. We are different as well in a good way, we know more about ourselves than five, six weeks ago and stuff like that. We are more grown in the situation, but them as well. So I expect a tough one. For them it's clear, their Champions League will be over after that, so they will try to enjoy it with all they have -- and the best way to enjoy a football game is to win it. So we expect a really tough one," he added.

Liverpool will take on Midtjylland in the Champions League here on Wednesday. (ANI)

