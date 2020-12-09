My players are machines: Nagelsmann after win over Man United

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said his players are "machines" and have an "unbelievable mentality" after the team's victory over Manchester United. RB Leipzig secured a 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"I'm so proud of the lads! The team implemented our ideas brilliantly and fought until the last second. Like I said before the game -- my players are machines. We were particularly good in the first half and even had a chance to score a third after the early goals; unfortunately, we weren't able to take it," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying. "Both goals we conceded were a little unlucky, but we have to defend better in the build-up. It was an intense end to the game, but we've shown in recent weeks that we can get over the line when it gets tight at the end. The boys have an unbelievable mentality, they believe in themselves and they just keep going. These experiences give us extra impetus in this busy period," he added.

With this victory, Leipzig ended with 12 points from six matches, and the side finished at the top of Group H in the Champions League. From Group H, Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) progressed to the knockout stages. Manchester United needed at least a draw against Leipzig to progress to the knockout stages but the side ended up losing the match and as a result, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League.

Nagelsmann is satisfied with his team's performance and said they "fully deserve" to progress in the competition. "We fully deserve to progress to the knock-outs, and that's in a difficult group with three top opponents. You really don't take that for granted as a young club like RB Leipzig. We'll celebrate a little today, and then the focus turns to Bremen," he said. (ANI)