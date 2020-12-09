Left Menu
Development News Edition

Griezmann says Barcelona lacked 'everything' against Juventus

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann is disappointed with the team's humiliating defeat against Juventus and said his side lacked the desire and attitude during the clash.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:43 IST
Griezmann says Barcelona lacked 'everything' against Juventus
Antoine Griezmann (Photo/ Antoine Griezmann Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann is disappointed with the team's humiliating defeat against Juventus and said his side lacked the desire and attitude during the clash. Barcelona suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"We didn't turn up. In the first half, they got the better of us. It was a lack of everything: of desire, of attitude, willingness to run, all of it was bad," Goal.com quoted Griezmann as saying. "In the second half, there was already a three-goal advantage and it was easier for us but we had a bad day and a bad game," he added.

With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot. However, both teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament. When these two teams had met earlier in this season of Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes.

During the match, Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona. Griezmann further stated: "Who else can be blamed if we are the ones who play? We have to work on this and want to improve, want to play, and only in this way are we going to move forward." (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCB seizes Charas worth Rs 2.5 cr in raids; 2 suppliers held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two suspected suppliers of drugs from separate areas in Mumbai during raids in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and seized Charas worth Rs 2.5 crore, an official said o...

India inks pact with Austria on tech cooperation in road infra sector

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Austria for technical cooperation in road infrastructure space. The Indo-Austria bilateral cooperation in the road transport sector would be beneficial b...

East Coast Railway makes special arrangements for winter season

The East Coast Railway on Wednesday made arrangements to cope with the dense fog during the night and early mornings in the winter season. According to a release, Railways already have a well laid-down procedure regarding operation of train...

Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said. The crash happened around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020