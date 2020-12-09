Griezmann says Barcelona lacked 'everything' against Juventus

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann is disappointed with the team's humiliating defeat against Juventus and said his side lacked the desire and attitude during the clash. Barcelona suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"We didn't turn up. In the first half, they got the better of us. It was a lack of everything: of desire, of attitude, willingness to run, all of it was bad," Goal.com quoted Griezmann as saying. "In the second half, there was already a three-goal advantage and it was easier for us but we had a bad day and a bad game," he added.

With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot. However, both teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament. When these two teams had met earlier in this season of Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes.

During the match, Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona. Griezmann further stated: "Who else can be blamed if we are the ones who play? We have to work on this and want to improve, want to play, and only in this way are we going to move forward." (ANI)