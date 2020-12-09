Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: India will lose big matches in T20 WC if they field like this, says Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Team India's poor fielding standards can dent their chances of winning next year's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:44 IST
Ind vs Aus: India will lose big matches in T20 WC if they field like this, says Kaif
India skipper Virat Kohli drops a catch. Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Team India's poor fielding standards can dent their chances of winning next year's T20 World Cup. In the third T20I on Tuesday, Australia made 186 runs on the back of Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell's brilliant half-centuries. However, another factor behind Australia's huge total was India's sloppy fielding and dropped catches.

Kaif, who had redefined agility on the cricket field, expressed disappointment and said the Men in Blue could lose crucial games in the mega event if they keep on doing the same. "So many dropped catches and misfields cannot be part of the game. They are doing it too much. If India has to win the World Cup, which is going to happen in October in India, then if the fielding is like this, then you will lose the big matches," Kaif said on Sony's post-match show.

The former India batsman said it becomes tough for the young bowlers when they don't get any assistance from fielders. Kaif recalled his playing days and said the fielders were made to train for extra hours if they misfielded during the match. "This Indian team has young bowlers, so when the catch is dropped the poor guys go back to the run-up. The bowler does not say anything but thinks it is part of the game. But it is not," Kaif said.

"If we had dropped a catch of Ajit Agarkar, Srinath, or Zaheer Khan's bowling, then even if they stare at the fielder, then you need to practice for extra two hours the next day," he added. Australia secured a 12-run victory over India in the third T20I. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash.

India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17. The first match will be a day-night affair and Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Rohit's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCB seizes Charas worth Rs 2.5 cr in raids; 2 suppliers held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two suspected suppliers of drugs from separate areas in Mumbai during raids in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and seized Charas worth Rs 2.5 crore, an official said o...

India inks pact with Austria on tech cooperation in road infra sector

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Austria for technical cooperation in road infrastructure space. The Indo-Austria bilateral cooperation in the road transport sector would be beneficial b...

East Coast Railway makes special arrangements for winter season

The East Coast Railway on Wednesday made arrangements to cope with the dense fog during the night and early mornings in the winter season. According to a release, Railways already have a well laid-down procedure regarding operation of train...

Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said. The crash happened around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020