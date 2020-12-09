Left Menu
Soccer-PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir, as well as referees, take a knee before Champions League kickoff

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:32 IST
Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players, as well as the three field referees, took a knee before their rescheduled Champions League game, which was suspended on Tuesday followng an allged racist incident, restarted on Wednesday.

The match was stopped after 13 minutes when both teams walked off the pitch after the Turkish side accused the assistant referee of using a racist word against their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

