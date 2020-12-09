Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

2019 winner: Hamilton Race lap record: 1:39.283 (Hamilton, 2019) Start time: 1410 GMT (1710 local) TITLES Both titles have been won by Mercedes for an unprecedented seventh year in a row.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:50 IST
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina: Lap distance: 5.554km. Total distance: 305.355km (55 laps)

TITLES Both titles have been won by Mercedes for an unprecedented seventh year in a row. Lewis Hamilton is now the sport's most successful driver with more wins, podiums and pole positions than fellow seven-times champion Michael Schumacher.

ABU DHABI The circuit runs anti-clockwise. Mercedes have won the last six editions.

Four of the current drivers have won in Abu Dhabi: Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019), Kimi Raikkonen (2012), Valtteri Bottas (2017). Hamilton has been on pole five times there.

Only once has the winner not started on the front row -- Raikkonen from fourth in 2012 with Lotus. RACE WINS

Five drivers have won races this season, two for the first time in their careers. Hamilton has won 11 of 16, team mate Valtteri Bottas two and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Racing Point's Sergio Perez one each. Gasly and Perez had not previously won.

Hamilton has a record 95 career victories, of which 74 have been with Mercedes, from 265 starts. No driver has won more for a single constructor. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 115, Williams 114 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

- POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 98 career poles. Mercedes have started every race on pole bar one, the Turkish Grand Prix where Racing Point's Canadian Lance Stroll was fastest in qualifying. Mercedes-engined cars have taken every pole, however.

- POINTS

Hamilton had a record 48 points finishes in a row, also the most for successive classified finishes, until he tested positive for COVID-19 and sat out last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix. All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored this season. Williams' Canadian Nicholas Latifi is the only regular race driver yet to do so after George Russell stood in for Hamilton and finished ninth with fastest lap.

Russell's points were his first in 37 starts. MILESTONE

Perez won the Sakhir Grand Prix in his 190th race start, a record for the longest wait. The previous record belonged to Australian Mark Webber (130). Perez's win was his team's first as Racing Point and first for the Silverstone-based outfit since Italian Giancarlo Fisichella in Brazil in 2003 when they raced as Jordan. It was only the second for a Mexican driver.

Sunday will be four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel's last race for Ferrari. Ferrari are heading for their worst showing since 1980 when they were 10th.

