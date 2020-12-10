Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Proud Mbappe says actions stronger than words in fight against racism

A lot of things were said but in fact, there's nothing better than actions," the 21-year-old Mbappe said after PSG beat Basaksehir 5-1 to top Champions League Group H. The incident was sparked when Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side alleged that Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards Cameroonian Webo.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:31 IST
Soccer-Proud Mbappe says actions stronger than words in fight against racism

France striker Kylian Mbappe said it was time for action against racism when his Paris St Germain team followed Istanbul Basaksehir off the pitch in protest after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism on Tuesday.

The Champions League group game was suspended after 13 minutes after the players did not return to the pitch and all of them, as well as the three onfield referees, took a knee in protest against racism before the match resumed on Wednesday. "Of course, I am proud of what was done. A lot of things were said but in fact, there's nothing better than actions," the 21-year-old Mbappe said after PSG beat Basaksehir 5-1 to top Champions League Group H.

The incident was sparked when Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side alleged that Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards Cameroonian Webo. UEFA has launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are tired, we don't want to go through this (racism incidents) again," Mbappe said. "We're all human beings and this was intolerable. People are fed up and we had to do something. "Yesterday we were not disappointed not to play. We made that decision. We were proud. The more you let these things slide, the more you're led to believe that it's normal. But no, it's not normal."

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel backed his players. "They made a strong decision, they stuck with the other team and made a brave decision," he said.

"In the dressing-room it was clear that they wanted to show that reaction." Tuchel added that the topic was discussed at a team lunch on Wednesday, hours before the game restarted.

"We didn't want to force the team to focus on sport. We had already prepared for the game the day before," the German said. "We realised that it was necessary to understand what had happened, and to show respect for every player's feelings and opinions," Tuchel added.

"It as an important situation for the team. It shows that some things are more important than sport."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

The World Bank on Wednesday said it was setting a new five-year target for 35 of its financing, on average, to have climate co-benefits, up from a 28 target for the previous five-year period ended in 2020.The multilateral development lender...

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on Europes medicines regulator. The European Medicines Age...

As Brexit flounders over fish, UK and EU leaders dine on turbot

After months of wrangling over access to British fishing waters, Britains prime minister and the European Unions chief executive met for dinner in Brussels on Wednesday to pull Brexit trade talks back from the brink - and tucked into turbot...

Soccer-Benzema double sends dominant Real Madrid through, Gladbach also progress

Two headed goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid reach the Champions League knockout stages with a convincing 2-0 home win on Wednesday over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who also progressed to the last 16. Benzema ghosted into the area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020