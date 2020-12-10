Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Istanbul Basaksehir coach praises players' unity in alleged racism row

The incident was sparked when Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side alleged that Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards Cameroonian Webo. "He told him something that was unacceptable," Buruk told a news conference after his team lost 5-1 to PSG in their final Group H game, which restarted on Wednesday after the players and onfield referees took a knee before the kickoff.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:43 IST
Soccer-Istanbul Basaksehir coach praises players' unity in alleged racism row

Istanbul Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk praised the players' unity in their response to an alleged racist incident as they walked off the pitch in their Champions League game against Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

Both teams left the pitch after the Turkish side accused a match official of racism. The incident was sparked when Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side alleged that Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards Cameroonian Webo.

"He told him something that was unacceptable," Buruk told a news conference after his team lost 5-1 to PSG in their final Group H game, which restarted on Wednesday after the players and onfield referees took a knee before the kickoff. "The main referee (Ovidiu Hategan) should have dealt with the situation but he didn't and we had to show that we stood with Webo," said Buruk.

"Our players, notably Demba Ba, but also (PSG players) all united and said that if that referee was to continue the game we would not play and we walked back to the dressing-room. "The decision was made by the players. Some wanted to go back to the pitch but we stuck together as a team and it was eventually a team decision (not to return)."

Buruk said they were helped by UEFA's decision to suspend the game and restart it on Wednesday. "They did something good here, they helped us and it was something good," Buruk said. "We showed the entire world that we are united."

Buruk added that it was Coltescu who should have felt bad after the incident. "Webo was sad but it was not Webo who should have felt bad," he said. "It should be the person who said those words.

"We showed that we were all together. In my country there are a lot of different ethnicities and we have to be able to live together in a community."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

The World Bank on Wednesday said it was setting a new five-year target for 35 of its financing, on average, to have climate co-benefits, up from a 28 target for the previous five-year period ended in 2020.The multilateral development lender...

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on Europes medicines regulator. The European Medicines Age...

As Brexit flounders over fish, UK and EU leaders dine on turbot

After months of wrangling over access to British fishing waters, Britains prime minister and the European Unions chief executive met for dinner in Brussels on Wednesday to pull Brexit trade talks back from the brink - and tucked into turbot...

Soccer-Benzema double sends dominant Real Madrid through, Gladbach also progress

Two headed goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid reach the Champions League knockout stages with a convincing 2-0 home win on Wednesday over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who also progressed to the last 16. Benzema ghosted into the area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020