Aguero will not start in playing XI against Manchester United, confirms Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero would not be starting in this playing XI in this weekend's clash against Manchester United in the Premier League.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-12-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 08:57 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero would not be starting in this playing XI in this weekend's clash against Manchester United in the Premier League. Guardiola's remark came as City defeated Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday (local time). Aguero made his return from injury in this match as a substitute in the 67th minute.

10 minutes later, he also got among the goal-scoring charts to make a stunning return. In the match against Marseille, Ferran Torres also scored a goal, while Alvaro Gonzalez ended up registering an own goal for Marseille. "His instinct to score will always be there. He had three or four training sessions, his reaction was good. He played 25 minutes and scored a goal but it's step-by-step. The most important thing is his reaction tomorrow," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

The Argentine striker had missed the beginning of the season after having knee surgery in the summer and then suffered a further setback with a hamstring injury after his comeback. When asked whether Aguero will be starting the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Guardiola replied: "No".

Aguero has scored 41 goals in the Champions League and as a result, he is now level with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar as the second-top South American goalscorer in the competition behind Barcelona's Lionel Messi (118). Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. (ANI)

