NZ vs WI: Williamson to play second Test, confirms Gary Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Thursday confirmed that skipper Kane Williamson will be playing the second Test against West Indies, beginning Friday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:13 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Thursday confirmed that skipper Kane Williamson will be playing the second Test against West Indies, beginning Friday. Williamson's first child is set to be born very soon, and the Kiwi skipper had left the Kiwi squad earlier today to take a trip home in Tauranga to be with his wife. At that time, Wlliamson's participation in the second Test was under doubt.

"Kane Williamson will not be at training this morning as he has returned to Tauranga to be with his wife and attend a midwife's appointment. At this stage he is still available for tomorrow's Test," official Twitter handle of BlackCaps had tweeted earlier today. However, soon after, Kiwi coach Gary Stead confirmed that he has talked to Williamson and the skipper would indeed be available for the second Test.

"Kane Williamson will return from Tauranga later today to rejoin the BLACKCAPS Test squad in Wellington. Coach Gary Stead has spoken with the captain and is confident he will be available to play in the second Test starting at the Basin Reserve on Friday," BlackCaps tweeted. Williamson's career-best score of 251 in the first Test against West Indies had helped him jump up two places to join Virat Kohli at number two position in the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings.

With his recent performance, he gained 74 points, moving from 812 to 886. His compatriot, Tom Latham, garnered his career-best points tally of 733 and settled into the tenth place on the table, thanks to his innings of 86. If New Zealand wins the series against Windies, then the side will topple England at the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

