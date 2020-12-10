Mbappe overtakes Messi to become youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals

Left Menu
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 20 goals in the competition, breaking a record previously held by Lionel Messi.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:14 IST
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 20 goals in the competition, breaking a record previously held by Lionel Messi. Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, giving his side a three-goal lead at half-time after Neymar had already scored a brace.

At 21 years and 355 days, Mbappe is the youngest player to reach 20 career goals in the Champions League, with Messi previously having set the mark at 22 years, 266 days, Goal.com reported. Mbappe's record came just days after he reached another career milestone, scoring his 100th goal for PSG with his strike against Montpellier.

PSG and Basakeshir were slated to lock horns on Tuesday, but the match was postponed to the next day as the Turkish side had walked off the pitch in the first half, alleging that the club's assistant coach had been racially abused. On Wednesday, the match resumed after the 14th minute, and PSG walked away with a 5-1 win over the visitors as Neymar scored a hat-trick and Mbappe registered a brace. (ANI)

