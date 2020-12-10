Left Menu
Hope Indians put their best line-up in practice game against us, says Carey

Australia A skipper Alex Carey on Thursday said that he hopes the Indians will put their full-strength side in the upcoming three-day practice game, beginning Friday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:21 IST
Hope Indians put their best line-up in practice game against us, says Carey
Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia A skipper Alex Carey on Thursday said that he hopes the Indians will put their full-strength side in the upcoming three-day practice game, beginning Friday. Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Mitchell Swepson will all start the three-day day-night practice-match in Sydney, beginning Friday. In the first practice game against Indians, Travis Head had led the side.

"We are hoping India put their best lineup out there. It's a great opportunity for us to play against a high-quality Test team," ESPNCricinfo quoted Carey as saying. India A and Australia A recently squared off in a three-day practice game and that ended as a draw. Cameron Green scored a century for Australia A in the first innings, while Ajinkya Rahane did the same for the visitors in the first innings.

In the three-day practice-match, the batting of both sides left a lot to be desired, but it was Green who played probably the best innings of the match. The batsman went on to play a knock of 125 runs studded with 12 fours and one six. Green's knock helped the hosts to gain a 59-run lead over the visitors. Along with this knock, Green also managed to get the wickets of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw in the second innings. "If we mention the bloke in form in Cameron Green, the way he's playing is really exciting to see him up close. We've also got lots of players vying for Test selection so we'll be going full bore. Excited to see some of the young quicks and [Mitchell] Swepson's form in the lead-up has been unbelievable as well," said Carey.

On the final day of that match, opening batsman Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet and as a result, he had to go off the field due to a concussion. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Pucovski will be missing the second practice-game. "Joe Burns really experienced, we know how good a player he is and no doubt he'll be working really hard tomorrow to score some runs. Fully trust the way he goes about it, he's a proven opening batsman over a long time. Joe's in great spirits...in the nets, he's hitting the ball really well so there's a big score just around the corner. Seeing him and [Marcus Harris] line-up at the top against a really strong Indian team will be a really great opportunity for both of them," said Carey.

Australia A squad for day-night practice game: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c), Marcus Harris, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson. (ANI)

