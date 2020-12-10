Alexander-Arnold says captaining Liverpool was an 'extremely proud moment'

Left Menu
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is elated after captaining the team for the first time and said it was an "extremely proud" moment for him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo/ Trent Alexander-Arnold Twittter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is elated after captaining the team for the first time and said it was an "extremely proud" moment for him. The 22-year-old started Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw away at FC Midtjylland as the Reds' skipper before passing the armband over to Jordan Henderson in the 61st minute.

"An extremely proud moment for me and the people who have helped me do that. You've obviously got to give thanks to the manager and the staff who chose me to captain the team tonight. It was a really proud night for me on a personal note. I think I'll look back on tonight with fond memories as being captain for the first time," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. During the match, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah became the club's all-time highest and fastest goalscorer of the Champions League. The Egyptian achieved the record in the 1st minute of the match against Midtjylland, scoring his 22nd in the tournament for the Reds.

With the strike, Salah went past the record of former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who had scored 21 goals for the club in the Champions League. Salah's goal, which came just 55 seconds into the match, also ended up being Liverpool's fastest in the history of the Champions League. For Midtjylland, Alexander Scholz converted a penalty in the 62nd minute. The Reds topped Group D with 13 points from six matches, while Atalanta finished in the second spot with 11 points.

Alexander-Arnold is excited about the knockout stages and said: "Yeah, now the fun begins really. The knockout stages, this is where the best teams perform and get through. It's important to do, it's never easy. You're not looking at it now and seeing any easy draws but it's exciting. I think on our day we'll be able to beat anyone." Liverpool is currently at the second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will next take on Fulham on Sunday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

