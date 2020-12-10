The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in Vasco. *Preview of ISL match between Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-WARMUP 2nd Warm-Up Game: Vihari the extra batsman and Kuldeep as extra spinner in focus Sydney, Dec 10 (PTI) A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India's prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the 'Pink Ball Test' in Adelaide, starting December 17.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-SCHEDULE 2 Tests including D/N for Motera; Chennai to host 2 Tests, 3 ODIs for Pune New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) India's much-anticipated Day/Night Test against England will be held at Ahmedabad from February 24 next year and the city will also be the venue of one more Test and five T20 Internationals at its newly-constructed Motera Stadium. SPO-CRI-SMITH-WARNER Our batting depth without Warner will be tested: Smith Adelaide, Dec 10 (PTI) India's nemesis Steve Smith feels that Australian team's batting depth would be hugely tested in absence of injured opener David Warner in the first Test in Adelaide, starting December 17.

SPO-CRI-SMITH-CAPTAINCY Discussions took place, happy to do whatever is best for team: Smith on returning to captaincy Adelaide, Dec 10 (PTI) Former Australian captain Steve Smith on Thursday revealed that there have been discussions in the team about him returning to the top job again, almost three years after he had to step down owing to his role in the ball-tampering scandal. SPO-CRI-ODI-RANKING Kohli stays on top of ICC ODI ranking for batsmen Dubai, Dec 10 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli cemented his spot at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batsmen after scoring two half-centuries in the recently-concluded three-match series against Australia.

SPO-CRI-PCB-SELECTOR PCB struggling to appoint new chief selector with top candidate Akram backing out Karachi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board is finding it difficult to appoint a new chief selector after its top candidate backed out of working under the current system of selection in the country. SPO-CRI-CLARKE-WADE Wade can be makeshift opener in Test for Australia, feels Clarke Melbourne, Dec 10 (PTI) Former skipper Michael Clarke believes in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can be a makeshift opener in an injury-hit Australia squad for the first Test against India beginning at Adelaide on December 17.

SPO-CRI-KANERIA-PCB Banned Kaneria files petition in Sindh High court, seeks PCB's permission to undergo rehab Karachi, Dec 10 (PTI) Banned Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board to allow him to undergo their rehabilitation program for players found guilty of corruption. SPO-CRI-MCG-SPECTATORS Boxing Day Test crowd capacity increased to 30,000 spectators Melbourne, Dec 10 (PTI) The iconic Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to be played in front of 30,000 fans per day after the Victorian government eased crowd restrictions on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR Kohli has been most impactful player in ODIs for India this decade: Gavaskar Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes skipper Virat Kohli has been the most impactful player for India in the last 10 years, considering the number of games that he has won for the country in this span of time. SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand to launch academy to train youngsters Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Legendary Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand has joined hands with WestBridge Capital to launch an academy, through which the five-time world champion will train youngster.

SPO-RACING-JKNRC 23rd JK National Racing Championship to start on Friday Coimbatore, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kari Motor Speedway will hear the familiar roar of Formula cars as the much-awaited 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) gets under way here on Friday..