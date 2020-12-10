Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp lauds 'exceptional' Salah after player's record-breaking show

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on "absolutely exceptional player" Mohamed Salah, who became the club's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

ANI | Herning | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:11 IST
Klopp lauds 'exceptional' Salah after player's record-breaking show
Mohamed Salah (Photo/ Mohamed Salah Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on "absolutely exceptional player" Mohamed Salah, who became the club's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League. Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland in the Champions League here on Wednesday. Salah scored the opening goal of the match to take his tally to 22 goals for the Reds in the Champions League.

With this, Salah went past the record of former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who had scored 21 goals for the club in the Champions League. Salah's goal, which came just 55 seconds into the match, also ended up being Liverpool's quickest-ever Champions League goal. "I'm not sure! [It's] one record after the other. I didn't know that he could break this record tonight but I'm pretty sure he is proud of that. He should be. Exceptional player, absolutely exceptional player. Since we worked together obviously a lot of things clicked really for all of us. He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"If we would have only Mo, even the incredible number of goals he got would not have been enough to be as successful as we were so thank God others scored a lot of goals as well. That made this team pretty successful but that Mo is a very exceptional player -- I think nobody doubted it, but if you need numbers to prove it then he delivers that as well," he added. For Midtjylland, Alexander Scholz converted a penalty in the 62nd minute which levelled the scores and the match concluded on the same.

The Reds topped Group D with 13 points from six matches, while Atalanta finished in the second spot with 11 points. Liverpool is currently at the second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will next take on Fulham on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEI's 75-year-old Jaipur plant awarded the coveted IGBC Green Factory Building Platinum Certification

- One of the oldest factories in Northern India and the first factory of this tenure in Rajasthan to be conferred with this prestigious certification for its best-in-class sustainability practices - The factory saves 5.81 mWh energy and 629...

Finance Minister takes stock of MSME dues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the situation about outstanding payments to micro, small and medium enterprises, especially by CPSEs and central government agencies. Top officials including Secretary in the Departme...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. daily deaths top 3,250The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day, while public health officials ...

Maha: Factory owner held for employing children in Bhayandar

The police have arrested the owner of an engineering firm for allegedly employing children at his factory in Bhayandar town of Maharashtras Thane district, and official said on Thursday. Amar Bahadur Rajehi Pal, the owner of Subham Engineer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020