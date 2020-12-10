Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Battle of equals as ATKMB face Hyderabad

When ATK Mohun Bagan host Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, it will be a battle of two teams with many similarities.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:16 IST
ISL 7: Battle of equals as ATKMB face Hyderabad
ATKMB will hope for goals from their ace striker Roy Krishna (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

When ATK Mohun Bagan host Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, it will be a battle of two teams with many similarities. From depending on a single goal scorer (Roy Krishna for ATKMB and Aridane Santana for the Nizams) to having an airtight defence (two teams with the least goals conceded), both ATKMB and Hyderabad share similar strengths. Krishna has scored 4 out of the 5 goals pumped in by ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 7.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas recognises the need for more players to contribute, especially considering his team is coming off their first defeat of the season against Jamshedpur FC. "All players have to collaborate. The idea now is to score goals by more players by collaborating better," he said in an ISL release.

And while ATKMB remains the only team to not concede from open play this season, they let in two goals off set-pieces against JFC, which cost them the game. Habas hopes to improve in this area ahead of their game against Hyderabad. "Last season, we conceded one goal from set-pieces in all matches. Now in one match, we conceded two. I hope we improve on this. The opponents have good players for this situation. I have confidence in my team and I hope this kind of situation will not be repeated," Habas said.

Meanwhile, the storyline is similar in the Hyderabad camp. Defensively the side has conceded just one, the least in the league, and are yet to succumb to a defeat. But their attack isn't great. Aridane remains the lone scorer, having netted both the team's goals. "It's true that we have been doing well defensively. But we have to score more goals -- that is the target. ATKMB is always going to be tough for all the teams because they have depth and strength in every department but what's most important for us is to look at what we can do better." said Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

"There is not much weakness in ATKMB. But we have plans where their weaknesses can be exposed. We want our players to give their 100 hundred percent. When you give your best, the result follows," Singto concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-French minister sneers at Amazon executive's justification of tax bill

An ex-French minister told the head of Amazon France that he was taking the piss after the executive told a parliamentary committee that the company paid the French state 420 million euros 508 million in 2019 and had sales of 5.7 billion eu...

Thai protesters say royal insult law must go

Thai protesters called on Thursday for the abolition of the lese majeste law which bans criticism of the monarchy and has been used recently against the leaders of months of protests demanding royal reforms and the removal of the government...

U.S. FDA advisory panel meets on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday to weigh whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizers coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, one of the last steps before vaccinations cou...

Centre taking this 'very seriously': Shah condemns attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Naddas convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. Shah said the central government is tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020