Amandeep opens huge five-shot lead in 8th leg of WPGT

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:01 IST
Amandeep Drall shot a second straight two-under 70 to extend her lead to five shots in the second round of the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Five shots behind Amandeep were Pranavi Urs, the only multiple winner this year, and Seher Atwal (74-71) who are both tied second, while Hitaashee Bakshi, looking for a maiden pro title, was fourth with rounds of 74-74.

Amandeep had a flawless run on the front nine with two birdies and no bogeys. She was 3-under with another birdie on Par-4 11th. She dropped shots on 14th and 17th with a birdie in between on 15th that saw her finish the day with 70.

The 28-year-old Amandeep, one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit, has won at least once each year since turning pro in 2015. The Panchkula golfer is looking for her second title this season, having already won the fourth leg in February. Ridhima Dilawari finally found some rhythm and shot an even par 72 to be 5-over 149 and was tied-fifth with Tvesa Malik (71-78) and amateurs Kriti Chowhan (76-73) and Avani Prashanth (71-78).

Jahanvi Bakshi (72-79) was ninth as Vani Kapoor (79-73) completed the Top-10. Last week's winner, amateur Sneha Singh (78-78) was 14th while Diksha Dagar struggled once again and shot 83 to be 19th. Pranavi opened with a birdie, but then lapsed into errors with a bogey on second, a double bogey on Par-3 fifth and a bogey on Par-4 sixth. She turned her fortunes on the back nine with five birdies against two bogeys, including one on the Par-5 18th. She had birdies on 10th and then three in a row from 13th to 15th with yet another on Par-4 17th.

Seher had four birdies against five bogeys, while Tvesa had an off day with seven bogeys and just one birdie in a card of 78. On the final day, Seher and Pranavi will look for a fast start and hope to challenge Amandeep.

