Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

With an MLS Cup berth on the line, the West's second seeds staged a remarkable three-goal comeback that was completed when Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson headed home a Lodeiro corner in the 93rd minute. "Those guys in the locker room never say quit," said Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:38 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league. Led by Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and American forward Jordan Morris, who were finalists for the MVP award this year, Seattle are looking to join D.C. United, Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy as the only MLS teams to win back-to-back titles.

Seattle's hopes of reaching the championship game for the fourth time in five years looked all but over in the Western Conference final as they fell 2-0 behind in the 67th minute to Minnesota but the veteran squad refused to go away quietly. With an MLS Cup berth on the line, the West's second seeds staged a remarkable three-goal comeback that was completed when Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson headed home a Lodeiro corner in the 93rd minute.

"Those guys in the locker room never say quit," said Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer. "I don't know how to say it differently: That's a locker room full of championship players ... As a soccer fan, when I look back on this in 10 years, that was an unbelievable performance. I don't know how we did it."

Awaiting Seattle in the final, which will have a maximum of 1,500 fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a Columbus side appearing in their first MLS Cup since 2015 when they lost at home to the Portland Timbers. Columbus have not conceded a goal in their last 210 minutes of playoff action and boast plenty of firepower with American forward Gyasi Zardes, Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Portuguese winger Pedro Santos leading the charge.

Seattle may be the more seasoned group but Columbus earned the right to host the game courtesy of having a slightly better points per game record and the East's third seeds are not intimidated. "I know the guys in that locker room are really happy to put the Eastern Conference championship trophy in the trophy case - that's what it is about," said Crew head coach Caleb Porter.

"But there's a much bigger trophy, the MLS Cup trophy, that we have our eye on. We expected to be here in this position, we believed we could be here, and now we have the opportunity to play a home game to become MLS Cup champions."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab sees 28 more COVID deaths, 635 new cases

Punjab on Thursday reported 28 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the toll crossed the 5,000-mark, while 635 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,58,556, according to a medical bulletin. Six new fatalities were reported from Mohali four e...

Business briefs 4

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday welcomed the PM-WANI scheme for setting up public Wi-Fi networks, as this will accelerate the adoption of broadband internet services in the country. The Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI has wel...

CBI starts attaching properties in Srijan scam

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couples house located in t...

England to make support payment available through COVID trace app

Englands COVID test and trace system is making a 500 pound 665 support payment available for people who self-isolate after receiving a notification via its app, it said on Thursday.The money was already available for people told to self-iso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020