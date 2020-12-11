Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Olson aces on way to first-round lead at U.S. Women's Open

American Amy Olson's bid for her maiden major got off to a solid start as a hole in one and three birdies gave her the first-round lead at the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas on Thursday. The 28-year-old started her day on the back nine and raised her arms in triumph after hitting the hole in one on the par-three 16 at Cypress Creek - one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Course because of reduced daylight.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 04:33 IST
Golf-Olson aces on way to first-round lead at U.S. Women's Open

American Amy Olson's bid for her maiden major got off to a solid start as a hole in one and three birdies gave her the first-round lead at the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

The 28-year-old started her day on the back nine and raised her arms in triumph after hitting the hole in one on the par-three 16 at Cypress Creek - one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Course because of reduced daylight. "I hit a fade to try to hold the wind, and it landed two paces short of the flag, had some good spin on it and just trickled in," said Olson, describing the shot she struck with an eight-iron. "We saw the whole thing, which was fun."

Olson, who tied for second at the 2018 Evian Championship, her best finish in a major, ended the day with a four-under par 67 and a one-shot lead over a packed field that includes nine of the world's top-10 players. Last year's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno was one shot behind Olson, with a bogey on the par-four 14th the only blemish in three-under par 68 at Cypress Creek, sharing a three-way tie for second with Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Kim A Lim.

The U.S. Women's Open, which was rescheduled from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is celebrating its 75th year and is being held without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twice major winner Brittany Lincicome started strongly with a three birdies but slipped down the leaderboard after a double-bogey on the final hole at Jackrabbit, ending the day on one-under-par.

"I played smart all day, never took a risky chance, always hit it in the middle of the green when I needed to... but obviously that last hole is going to hurt," Lincicome said. South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun's title defence got off to a disappointing start as she made three bogeys en route to a 73, while Kim Sei-young, the world number two who won her maiden major title at the Women's PGA Championship in October, carded a 72.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinas Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governo...

UK retail industry warns of higher food prices with no EU trade deal

With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britains retail industry repeated a warning on Friday that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreeme...

UK's test and trace system must improve, watchdog says

Britains COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the governments spending watchdog said on Friday.The National Audit Office repo...

Soccer-I can't keep all my players happy, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham Hotspur may be flying high in all competitions but the Portuguese coach conceded that he is unable to keep all of his players happy with England forward Dele Alli not getting any minutes in their Europa League win o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020