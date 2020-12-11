Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

"But I'm here and I played and I was tough today and I feel like I'm going to keep getting better every day." Kerr confirmed that her caddie, who was in the golf cart with her at the time of the accident and suffered whiplash and a bump on his head, was also making a recovery. "This is my favourite tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST
Golf-Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday. Her pain-management regime included bouts of cryotherapy, two hours of icing in the morning and evening, and while the searing pain has subsided she is still suffering. The 43-year-old said she had to take pain medication during her even-par 71 first-round performance.

Kerr trails leader Amy Olson by four shots, but even being able to swing a club is a minor miracle. "If you would've told me on Monday that I would be playing today I would have said you were crazy," said Kerr.

"On a scale of one to 10 (the current pain level is) a six, which on Monday was like a 10 on a pain scale. A six I can deal with as long as I can keep my mobility." Kerr dropped a shot on her opening hole and another on the 11th but birdied the third and 10th to stay within striking distance at a tournament where she earned her maiden major title in 2007.

"I remember landing on my chest and it was awful," said Kerr. "But I'm here and I played and I was tough today and I feel like I'm going to keep getting better every day." Kerr confirmed that her caddie, who was in the golf cart with her at the time of the accident and suffered whiplash and a bump on his head, was also making a recovery.

"This is my favourite tournament. It's our national championship," said Kerr. "I just, I mean, I've been up at 4:00 in the morning icing. If there is any way possible, I'm not going to miss this tournament."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020